GHS, FLHS, and VHS Gymnastics Compete at Elk Invitational

CENTERVILLE — Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and Versailles High School traveled to Centerville to compete in the Elk Invitational on Jan. 21, 2023.

Competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Godard, senior Katelynn Cleere, junior Erin Leensvaart, and freshman Gabi Hartzell. Goddard scored an 8.00 in vault and 8.80 on floor. Leensvaart scored 8.55 on beam and 8.35 on floor with an increase of 2.55 in her all around score. Cleere scored an 8.60 on floor and also saw a 1.15 increase on an event with a 1.45 increase in her all around score. Hartzell scored a 7.45 in vault and a 7.10 on floor with an all around event increase of 1.30. Greenville overall increased their total score by 1.45 points in this invitational.

Individuals competing for Fort Loramie High School included sophomore Emma Quinter and freshman Hannah Wendeln. Emma Quinter scored 7.05 on floor. Hannah Wendeln scored a 7.20 on vault, 7.65 on beam, and 7.60 on vault.

The Versailles High School team is composed of sophomores Josephine Pothast, Jillian Mumaw, Jocelyn Mumaw, and freshmen Mara Batty, Evelyn Miller, and Chloe Steinbrunner. Pothast had an 8.55 on floor and 8.35 on beam. Steinbrunner had an 8.4 on floor and 7.90 on vault. Miller scored an 8.25 on floor and 7.70 on vault with a 1.10 increase in her all around score. Jocelyn Mumaw scored a 7.30 on vault. Jillian Mumaw scored a 7.25 on floor and 7.30 on vault with a 2.50 increase in her all around score. Batty was able to increase her all around score by .60 and her floor routine by .80. Versailles as a team was able to increase their overall score by 3.45 points during this invitational.

The next time to catch the GHS, FLHS, and VHS Gymnastics is on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, as they travel to Miamisburg High School to compete in the Dayton City Championships.