Free movie for seniors in Celina

CELINA — Senior Citizens ages 55+ are invited to spend an afternoon at the Movies on Feb. 10 at Celina Cinema 5 for a showing of “The Notebook” at 1 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive free admission. After that, the price per ticket is $5 each.

“The Notebook” is a 2004 film about true love that is sure bring a smile- and certainly a few tears. It’s the perfect film to watch with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.

Celina Cinema 5 is located at 116 N Main St., Celina. Doors for this event will open at 12:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 1 p.m. Be sure to arrive early – only the first 100 seniors will receive free admission.

All attendees will be entered for a chance to win free door prizes. Snacks will be available for purchase at the theater.

This event is made possible thanks to Celina Manor, EverHeart Hospice, Heritage Home Health, and Miller Place Assisted Living.