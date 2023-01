Food distribution canceled

GREENVILLE — The Shared Harvest food distribution planned for Wednesday, Jan. 25 originally scheduled for Radiant Lighthouse Church has been canceled due to potential for inclement weather. The next scheduled distribution is Feb. 22 at Radiant Lighthouse Church.

Edison board to meet

PIQUA — The Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2 p.m., at the Piqua Campus, room 059.