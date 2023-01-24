Residents and former residents are hometown proud

By Vickie Rhodehamel

ARCANUM NEWS

Did you know that over one-third of our Arcanum school staff are Arcanum alumni? We are very fortunate to have so many alumni return to Arcanum Schools as employees whether they are teachers, administrators, and/or classified employees. The most represented graduating class that are employees all graduated in 1997, there are six that returned to good ole’ AHS! Isn’t that awesome? Hometown proud and making a legacy for the next generation.

Thank you Makayla Bailey, Faith Bennett, Allyson Binkley, Britny Bolinger, Jeff Brown, Andrew Bryant, Erica Byers, Mandy Flatter, Erin Fout, Ann Glascoe, Jim Gray, Kelly Guillozet, Shawn Hein, Kim Hollinger, Matt Huffman, Stevie Johnting, Sherri Kelly, Adam Kendig, Beth Kessler, Chey Kramer, Sheryl Kramer, Sally Lemons, Sarah Loxley, Matt Macy, Ashley Matheson, Jennifer McCans, Megan McFaddin, Pam McClain, Gerald Miller, Kayla Morrison, Macey O’Dell, Beth Piel, John Stephens, Olivia Subler, Erin Tegtmeyer, Janet Trask, Peggy Trask, Colton Troutwine, Jodie Turner, Deb VanCulin, Heather Wackler, Heather Whittaker, and Roberta Zimmer. Thank you all for returning to your hometown and making Arcanum Schools the best! You are the best!

Arcanum –Butler Schools is proud of all their teachers and staff! Their excellence in education is because of the staff who are educating our children. Arcanum is proud that 34 percent of their staff are AHS alumni who returned to their hometown!

The Arcanum Alumni Association proudly hosts a Facebook page where alumni are highlighted and given a “shout out” for their achievements. You can check out that group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5690749944280309/media.

Born and raised in Arcanum, Phillip Norman, went to Indiana to attend law school. After finishing law school, Phil joined one of Northern Indiana’s leading firms in 1988 where he learned how to try cases and to get the best results for his bank, business and individual clients. In 1993, Phil started a new law firm in Valparaiso, Ind., which was the genesis of the current firm. He continues to represent businesses, banks and individuals in civil matters, including trials and appeals, real estate development, commercial real estate loan documentation, and business formation. Phil’s education includes Georgetown College – B.A. History (Cum Laude) – 1984; and Valparaiso University School of Law – Juris Doctor – 1987.

Outside of the practice of law, Phil is a real estate investor; a husband, father, and grandfather; an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team; a frustrated but dedicated golfer; an adult teacher at his church; and a committed cyclist and fitness nut.

Phil and his wife, Mendy (Jackson), both are fellow AHS 1980 graduates. They have three children and a granddaughter, Gemma. You have made your hometown proud, Phil!

David R. Hayes moved to Arcanum in 1955 at the age of 5 and graduated from Arcanum High School in 1967. He attended The Ohio State University in the fall of that year and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture with a specialty in Animal Science. He was then accepted in to the Veterinary Medical College at OSU and graduated in 1976. He then returned to Arcanum to practice veterinary medicine with Dr. D.L. Cox. In November of 1977, David purchased a veterinary practice in West Milton, Ohio where he remained until retiring in June of 2016. He has three sons with his late wife, Kathy (nee Stephens, AHS Class of 1970). In September 2018 David married Kristine Klipstine of West Milton and they are now enjoying their family including three sons, Kevin, Brad, Mark, and a daughter, Mimi. They are also blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In May of 2022, David and Kristine moved to their new home in Arcanum. David has enjoyed traveling around the country, many times to Florida and once to Israel. Civil War research has been his passion for many years, especially researching the 30th Ohio Volunteer Infantry of which his great-great grandfather and namesake proudly served. David is currently a member of the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. Another hometown proud legacy, Dr. David Hayes!

“There’s a song called ‘The Lights of My Hometown’ that goes back to me growing up a regular kid. I mean, I lived in a town that I loved, but was too small for the dreams I was dreaming. You leave thinking the world has a lot more to offer than your hometown, only to realize years down the road that no matter where you grow up, you will never be able to recreate the innocence and feeling of ‘home’ anywhere else in the world. No matter who you are, or where that little town is, that’s something we all have in common.” ~Aaron Lines