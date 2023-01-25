DCTA will celebrate Township Day

DARKE COUNTY — On Feb. 1, the Darke County Township Association, (DCTA), representing 20 townships, will join Ohio’s other townships and residents by celebrating 25 years of Ohio Township Day. House Bill 652, enacted in 1998 designated the first of February as Ohio Township Day, set aside to recognize the hard work and dedication of township trustees and fiscal officers who promote grassroots government.

As the first form of government in Ohio, the township remains one of the most efficient and economical government institutions in the state. The 1308 townships across the state serve nearly 40 percent of Ohio’s population. Townships provide many services to their residents. Road maintenance, fire protection, cemetery services, zoning/land use planning & providing parks and recreation are only a small sample of a township’s responsibilities which are governed by Ohio Revised Code. Townships have not only survived the test of time, they have thrived.

Townships uniquely balance small community living and the preservation of farmland and Ohio’s agricultural industry with infrastructure advancements and economic development. Once viewed as a “temporary government,” townships today are key players in Ohio’s governmental system.

Informational brochures and a video on the functions & history of township government can be requested by local junior and senior high schools for use in their government classes to help further educate students about the history and functions of township government.

The Darke County Township Association holds quarterly meetings and has two additional special functions each year. Anyone interested in local government is invited to attend.

For further information, contact Ty House, DCTA president (937) 417-2590 or Debbie Kuhnle, DCTA secretary (937) 548-5567 or one of your township trustees.