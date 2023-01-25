Chapter and alumni host breakfast and toy show

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to noon, the Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni will be hosting an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry. There will be free omelet breakfasts for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but will require an RSVP to ensure proper breakfast.

The breakfast will also include a farm toy show, agriculture displays to promote the industry, and farm displays created by the local youth. This event will be open for all of the public to enjoy. Toy show vendors include Kris Hinton from Rockford whose collection includes custom farm toys, small scale livestock and machinery buildings, Jim Ford of Athens whose collection focuses on 1/64 scale farm toys and custom built farm toys, North Star's Tom Barga's collection focuses on custom and scratch built farm toys and 1/64 scale farm toys, Roger Heckman of Versailles will feature various tools and 1/16 scale farm toys dating back to 1950's and Winner Farm Toys of North Star will bring an assortment of Ertl and New Ray farm toys from 1/64 scale up to 1/16 scale.

The Versailles FFA chapter invites and encourage the youth of Darke County to participate in a farm toy display contest. Again, this contest is free. Awards and monetary prizes will be awarded for each division and is sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau. All participants will receive a small prize; however, first place in each division will receive $25, second place $15, and third place $10. All displays along with a tag with your name and age must be delivered to the Versailles FFA advisor, Dena Wuebker, at Versailles Schools near the Greenhouse door (door 4) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. All displays will be judged prior to the breakfast and the Farm Displays will be displayed on the stage of the cafetorium all attendees will be enabled to view the displays. Farm displays can be torn-down and loaded out between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Feb 25.

The rules and regulations for the Farm Youth Display can be received by emailing [email protected] find the information on the Versailles Exempted Village School website under the high school followed by FFA link.

RSVP for the breakfast to either Dena Wuebker 937-423-2369 or through above email, or contact Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or 937-621-9136 or contact Versailles FFA President Zoe Billenstein at 937-467-5518. RSVP for the breakfast by Feb. 17.