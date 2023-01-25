FFA chapter plans Soup & Sandwich Social

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni Soup & Sandwich Social set for Feb. 4. The Soup and Sandwich Social will be held in conjunction with Versailles home basketball games. The varsity boys will go against Anna and the junior varisty and varsity girls will take on Covington.

The Social will be held in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium, 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving begins at noon and continues until 8 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni Activities and Scholarships.

The menu for Soup and Sandwich Social will consist of Homemade Amish Noodle Soup, Chili Soup, BBQ Pork Sandwich, Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Coney Dog Sandwich, Hot Dog Sandwich, Hot Beef sandwiches, Nacho and Cheese, Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Brownies, Salad, and Drinks. Carry-out is available.