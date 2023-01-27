Chapter has two teams place

VERSAILLES — Noah Shimp, Wesley George, Lucas Timmerman and Jeremiah Wagner represented the Versailles FFA in the Darke County Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) Contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Koenig Equipment in Greenville.

Noah and Wesley placed first and Lucas and Jeremiah placed fourth. A total of 12 teams competed in the county contest.

As part of the contest they took a written test and participated in five stations in which each piece of equipment they worked on had several malfunctions. Each team had 20 minutes to detect the problems and use diagnostics equipment to detect issues.

A special thanks to Koenig Equipment in Greenville for hosting the Darke County Contest. A special thank you to Nathan Mescher for coaching the team and Koenig Equipment and North Star Hardware and Implement for hosting the Versailles FFA for a practice.