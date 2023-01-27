Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon planned

NEW BREMEN — The Western Ohio Dairy Luncheon meets on the third Wednesday of the month. The topic that will be covered Feb. 15 will be forages. OSU Extension Educators Taylor Dill and Jamie Hampton will be teaching on cool season and warm season forage options for Dairies.

The event is generously sponsored by Homan Inc. The luncheon is held at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, and the meal will be covered by the sponsor. To RSVP for a headcount for food, contact the Auglaize County Extension office at (419) 910-6050 or email [email protected].