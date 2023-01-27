Slang is a language

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

Customs develop and change over time. Languages evolve, words take on additional meanings and sometimes their original meaning dies out in a couple generations. Slang is a type of language that consists of words and phrases that are considered informal. Slang can be notorious for creating new meanings for existing words and usually are generational. Slang is more common in speech than writing, however social media has resulted in some slang, mainly acronyms, entering speech such as LOL, which means laugh out loud or YOLO, you only live once.

Slang might be specific to certain cultures or religions, and typically derives from teenagers and young adults. Occasionally, slang is also slurs, insinuations or allegations about someone that is likely to insult them or damage their reputation. As a result, you may inno-cently or ignorantly offend a person, their lifestyle or belief.

Words evolve, ideas unfold, knowledge expands, science advances, ideas manifest, and we people, especially parents and teachers, are obliged to keep up with the times. However, the person who uses slang in their everyday conversation is equally obliged to use words that are understood, to effectively communicate.

A person is not communicating if they are speaking to others in a language that is incom-prehensible. Overuse of slang can sound like a foreign language and can result in unclear or inadequate communication, sometimes referred to as a communication gap.

When we find ourselves in a communication gap, which happens to everyone on occasion. Good interpersonal communication requires active listening. The listener should clarify their understanding, by repeating, in their own words and without judgment, what they heard the speaker convey, as well as ask questions. By doing this the speaker can quickly correct any misunderstanding.

Most of us communicate far more verbally than in writing, after all we are social beings. And we should try to hear each other in the spirit of which they are speaking, rather than chastising them for what we think they are saying. We should be aware that words have multiple meanings and sometimes people use the wrong word in speech, but that should not make us better for even if we are wordsmiths, we are not experts in countless other areas. As for me, I am so used to being corrected that it seldom offends me. But for the record, some people correct others to feel powerful by humiliating them, others sincerely try to help but lack tact, and still others can’t help themselves or their need to feel superior.

“It’s too late to be studying Hebrew; it’s more important to understand even the slang of to-day.” ~Henry David Thoreau

“To effectively communicate we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others.” ~Tony Robbins

“The way we communicate with others and with ourselves ultimately determines the quality of our lives.” ~Tony Robbins

“It’s much easier to be critical than to be correct.” ~Benjamin Disraeli

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m., Jen’s Burritos at the Ansonia American Legion. Also, 7–10 p.m. enjoy the Not So New “Newlywed Game” Round Two.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m., Singo in the Bunker (downstairs) at the Versailles Vets Club.

Monday, Jan. 30, 1-3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public with $5 admission at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 8-11 p.m., Darke County Singles Dance with the band “Cotton at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a $9 cover charge.

Sunday, Jan. 29, All You Can Eat Breakfast (open to the public) at the Versailles Eagles, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2- 6 p.m., Karaoke and an Open Kitchen at the Ansonia American Legion.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon, near Versailles on U.S. 127.

Saturday, Feb. 4, noon–8 p.m., Versailles FFA Soup and Sandwich Social will be held in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m.–noon, Versailles FFA Free Omelet Breakfast and Toy Show held in the school. Those interested in attending must RSVP to Taylor Bergman at (937) 621-9136 by Feb. 17.

Happy birthday wishes to Kyle Luthman, Koltyn Barhorst, Joe Jessup, Justin May, Kelli Berger, Shelley Cohee, Vickie Mestemaker, Diane Delaplane, Carolyn Wilcox, Jason Overholser, Deb Holthaus, Rhonda Elifritz-Rix, Lil Bruns, Lori Potter, Lindsey Ausborn, Tyler Ward, Karen Hilgefort, Carla Drees, Janet Pothast, Ken DeMange, Chad Marshall, Lois Lyons, David Subler, Barbara Rethlake, Gary Davidson, Kent Treon, Angie Lyme, Levi Schultz, Brenda Pohl, Elaine Bergman, Holly Gower, and those I was not told of as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Karyl and Jeff Woolery (20), Barb and Tim Siegel (35), Shirley and Allen Francis (39), Barb and Don Cordonnier (49), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please keep in your prayers John Printz (54), Jeanette Francis Whittaker (57), Ralph Mangen (87), Genevieve “Jenny” Hole Voisard (95) and all those who have passed, including those whose anniversary of their passing is near. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, just in time for Feb. 2…recall the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, in which the main character used a monotonous, unpleasant, and repetitive situation as an opportunity for self-improvement and for genuine opportunity to positively interact with others. Let the movie motivate you to treat others with love, which in turn makes you a better person and improves your disposition and life.