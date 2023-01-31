Family Theatre series presents The Ugly Duckling

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts Family Theatre Series will present a musical version of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale The Ugly Duckling at Henry St Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Sunday, Feb. 19. “This charming production from Britain’s Tutti Frutti and York Theatre Royal is a super introduction to theatre for little ones, as well as an entertaining romp that adults will enjoy immensely,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. Show time for The Ugly Duckling is 2 p.m.

In this version of the classic tale, The Ugly Duckling encounters a menagerie of mischievous animals while searching for and ultimately discovering the place where he fits in. Staged in a storybook set, the creatively rendered production beautifully moves through the passing seasons as Ugly develops from gangly to graceful over the course of an eventful year. Playwright Emma Reeves describes the story about families, identity, and finding your place in the world as timeless and joyful.

Sponsors for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series include Park National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Jordan Insurance Agency, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Wayne Health Care, Greenville Rotary Club, and Family Health. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Others providing operating support to DCCA are John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation, and Lydia Schaurer Memorial. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Tickets for The Ugly Duckling cost just $5 each, and are available by contacting DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, and at DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., and by appointment. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, and are on sale at Readmore’s Hallmark in downtown Greenville, as well as Corner Cupboard in Union City and Versailles Public Library.