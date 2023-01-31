DCRW Club elects new officers

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) elected new officers to serve for the 2023-2024 term. The newly elected officers were recently installed by Katie DeLand, chairman of the Darke County Republican Party Executive Committee.

“It is my pleasure to have been elected to serve as President of the DCRWC for the next two years. I want to be certain that our club remains successful in promoting and supporting Republican elected officials and conservative values in our community.” said Robyn Whitaker, newly elected DCRWC President.

Officers serving in the upcoming term are: President Robyn Whitaker, First Vice President Delores Ely, Second Vice President Lyn Bliss, Secretary Sherry Ward, Treasurer Cindy Pike, and Corresponding Secretary Wavelene Denniston.

The Darke County Republican Women’s Club meets monthly with the exception of January and August. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected]