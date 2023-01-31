Foutz Foundation donates instruments

GREENVILLE — In 2022, the Foutz Foundation dedicated a park bench to the Greenville Municipal Park in Memory of Travis Foutz. Due to the publicity from this event, the organization’s founder, Brian Foutz, was contacted and developed a relationship with Shaun Yu, president and CEO of Discover Classical 88.1 and 89.9 FM.

It’s Instrumental is the annual instrument drive that has been a partnership with the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteers Association (DPVA), Dayton Public Radio, Discover Classical 88.1 and 89.9 FM. Yu said, “Since the partnership started the program eight years ago, we have collected over 1,000 instruments, which have been donated to deserving students in Dayton Public Schools and the surrounding region.”

The Foutz Foundation was pleased to donate a viola and cello to this partnership. Both instruments were reconditioned by Bach to Rock in Greenville, who donated their services. The Foundation is planning to donate additional instruments later.

The Foundation has now awarded nearly $8,000 in instruments to various individuals and organizations. It is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit founded after the passing of Travis Foutz in 2017. Music was his passion and it is their goal to make sure that every child can share the same passion and love for music. To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.foutzfoundation.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at Foutz Foundation.

For more information about Discover Classical 88.1 and 89.9 FM and It’s Instrumental, visit discoverclassical.org.