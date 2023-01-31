Friends of the Parks prepare for waffle breakfast

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Darke County Parks are excited to announce the return of the annual Waffle Breakfast on March 4. Once again, they will be serving up a hearty breakfast of waffles, sausage, juice, coffee, and pure maple syrup for just a $8 donation towards the Friends’ mission. Children ages 3-9 are only a $4 donation and those under three years old are free.

Extra sausage will be available for $1.50. After breakfast, take a maple syrup tour, grab some fantastic maple-themed baked goods, and visit the log house historical area.

Tickets are available at the door on the day of the breakfast or presale tickets may be purchased at the Nature Center. For more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165. All proceeds from the waffle breakfast will benefit the Friends of the Darke County Parks, which promote and support the mission of the park district.