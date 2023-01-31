February at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library loves its community and patrons and have a great February planned. Here is what is on their February calendar.

Preschool Story Hour with Candice will meet Feb. 7, followed by a break week. Story Hour will resume on Feb. 21-March 28. They ask that you sign up in advance so they have enough supplies ready. Story Hour is held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.

STEAM Workshop for homeschoolers in grades 1-8 will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. This is a free workshop that offers hands on activities to teach a love for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. No registration is needed.

Senior Citizens will meet to play cards on Thursday, Feb. 9 and 23 from 12:30-3 p.m. Come join in this fun group for lively conversation and friendly competition.

Adult BINGO will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Everyone goes home a winner. Feel free to bring a prize to share valued at less than $5.

Their Just Glue It Craft Class for adults will be held Tuesday Feb. 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be crafting a framed picture made with Sea Glass. All supplies are furnished. This month’s craft will be offered free of charge. Registrations are required to attend and space is limited to 20 participants. Call the library to register at 937-448-2612.

Their winter Reading Challenge is well under way, but it is not too late to join in. To participate, simply check out books from the library. When you are done reading them, fill out a slip and place it in the appropriate container near the circulation desk. They will have a first place winner in each of three age divisions and will have a second chance random drawing of all other tickets in each age group, too. Drawing will be held on March 17.

The Innovation Station is available to help parents make one of a kind valentines with their children. Our Cricut and Ellison Machine are easy to use, along with paper punches, embossing tools and fancy edged scissors. Simply bring your own paper and glue. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult in the Innovation Station. Students 13-18 must have a parent signed waiver form to use the Maker Space.

Call the library at 937-448-2612 to register for any of their upcoming events.