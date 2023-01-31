Powell appointed as vice chair

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) has been appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) as Chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee for the 135th General Assembly.

“It’s a great honor to represent my community,” said Powell. “I’ll continue to work to limit the size of government and reduce the tax burden on Ohio families.”

During the previous General Assembly, Powell served as Vice Chair of the Economic and Workforce Development Committee and as a member of the following House committees: Ways & Means, Financial Institutions, and Agriculture & Conservation.

Committee hearings can be streamed live and are achieved at www.ohiochannel.org.