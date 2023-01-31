Three days, three swim meets for Ansonia and Arcanum

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — It was another busy weekend for the Arcanum High School and Ansonia High School swim teams. They had three meets over the week as one of the meets was a make-up from last week.

On Jan. 27, the teams went to the Robinson Branch YMCA for the Troy Christian meet. Ansonia placed seventh overall and Arcanum placed ninth overall.

For the Tigers, junior Makayla Stachler took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.2. She also took third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.95. Freshman Gavin Stachler took second place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.72.

For the Trojans, freshman Robby Arling took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 7:02.93.

On Jan. 28, the teams hosted the make-up meet at Kleptz YMCA. It was the seniors last home swim meet.

Arcanum senior Jacob Rice set a school record in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 20:32.12. Makayla Stachler set two school records for Ansonia. In the 100 butterfly, she swam a 1:13.62. In the 100 breaststroke, she swam a 1:36.2.

On Jan. 29, both teams went to the Huber Heights YMCA for the Bethel meet.

For Arcanum, senior Ashton Paul set two new personal records. He finished first in the 100 IM with a 1:07.89. He finished third in the 50 butterfly with a time of 28.58.

Senior Charlie Barry set a personal record in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 31.86. He also finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.9.

Rice set a personal record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.4 and finished first in the event. He also finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.08.

Senior Lani Hollinger set a personal record in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 38.92 and finished third in the event.

For Ansonia, Makayla Stachler set another school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.73 and placed third in the event. She also took second in the 50 backstroke with a time of 33.65.

Gavin Stachler finished second in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. She did the freestyle in 55.94 and the backstroke in 1:05.81.

Both teams will head to the Kettering Rec. Center for the Fairmont Meet on Feb. 3 for their last regular season meet before the postseason.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].