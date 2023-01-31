New school record set for Greenville at MVL championships

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TROTWOOD — The Greenville High School swim team competed in the MVL championships on Jan. 28 at Trotwood High School.

The big highlight from the meet came from senior Caden Lecklider. He broke the school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.37. Lecklider finished third in the event. He also finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:21.06.

Freshman Logan Kimmel finished 15th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.14. He also placed 13th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.6.

Sophomore Cooper Hunt placed 11th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:18.75.

Freshman Isabel Badell finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:28.43. She also finished 11th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:57.34.

Freshman Ava Glass placed 14th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:43.86. Sophomore Elle Cannon finished 19th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:30.17.

For the team relay events, the girls 200 medley relay placed 10th with a time of 2:34. On the medley team was Badell, Glass, Cannon and freshman Sofia Chrisman. They also placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:22.47 and the 400 freestyle with a time of 5:19.16. On the 200 freestyle team was junior Josie Madden, sophomore Abbi Sturgill and freshmen Reese Addington and Kiera Lecklider. For the 400 team was Cannon, Addington, Madden and Badell.

For the boys relay events, Greenville finished seventh in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:12.29. The team consisted of Hunt, Lecklider, Kimmel and freshman Sam Condon. They also finished seventh in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:31.42. The 400 freestyle team was Kimmel, Hunt, Lecklider and junior Trey Bryant.

The Green Wave will next compete at the Darke County YMCA for senior night on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. They will then have their last regular season meet at the Shelby County YMCA on Feb. 4 against Sidney.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].