Versailles boys and girls swim teams claim first in MAC championships

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PORTLAND, Ind. — The Versailles High School swim team competed at the MAC schools Coldwater Invite at Jay County High School on Jan. 28. The boys and girls teams finished first at the event.

For the girls, senior Tiana Mescher finished first in the 50 and 100 freestyle. She finished the 50 freestyle in 24.67 and the 100 freestyle in 53.6.

In the 200 freestyle, junior Lydia Hecht finished fourth with a time of 2:12.77. Sophomore Ella Porter finished fifth with a time of 2:24.19. In the 200 IM, senior Alayna Rindler took third with a time of 2:32.07.

In the 100 butterfly, sophomore Ava Shardo finished second with a time of 1:00.74. In the 100 freestyle, sophomore Erin Frederick finished fifth with a time of 59.84.

Juniors Dakota Overholser, Carley Timmerman and Emma Meyer finished second, third and fifth respectively in the 500 freestyle. Overholser finished with a time of 6:16.29, Timmerman with a time of 6:26.4 and Meyer with a time of 6:54.3.

In the 100 backstroke, Shardo finished second with a time of 1:02.93 with Hecht finishing third with a time of 1:04.87. Frederick placed fourth with a time of 1:08.13.

In the 100 breaststroke, Rindler finished second with a time of 1:14.23.

In the relay events, the team of Hecht, Rindler, Shardo and Mescher finished first in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. They completed the 200 medley in 1:54.59 and the 200 freestyle in 1:44.45.

For the boys, senior Alex Nelson placed first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.05. Senior Zach Ahrens finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.27.

In the 200 freestyle, sophomore Dylan Dunn finished second with a time of 2:09.23. Senior Ethan Rauh finished fifth with a time of 2:21.58. In the 200 IM, Ahrens placed second with a time of 2:01.31. Sophomore Andrew Wuebker took fourth with a time of 2:57.15 and senior Grant Beasley finished fifth with a time of 3:00.5.

In the 50 freestyle, Nelson finished second with a time of 24.43. Junior Daniel Waymire finished third with a time of 24.55.

In the 100 butterfly, sophomore Michael Menke finished second with a time of 57.8. Dunn placed third with a time of 1:06.2 and junior Kaleb Petitjean placed fourth with a time of 1:14.99.

Wuebker placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:50.5.

In the 100 backstroke, Menke finished third with a time of 1:04.96. Freshman Andrew Meyer took fourth with a time of 1:15.93 as Rauh took fifth with a time of 1:16.03. In the 100 breaststroke, Waymire took third with a time of 1:11.22.

For the relay events, the 200 freestyle team took first with a time of 1:39.3. The team consisted of Menke, Waymire, Nelson and Ahrens. The 400 freestyle team also took first with a time of 3:40.47. The team consisted of Menke, Dunn, Nelson and Ahrens.

The teams will next compete on Feb. 2 at South Adams.

The team is coached by head swim coach Mark Travis and assistant coach Julia Slonkosky. For more information visit www.versaillesk12.oh.us, click on athletics, click on sports schedules, and click on swimming.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].