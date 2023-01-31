DCCT announces Murder Mystery Dinner Theater auditions

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Civic Theater is seeking all actors and actresses age 18 and older to audition for the 2023 Spring Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Auditions will be held Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Final Bow Performing Arts Center, 116 E. Third St., Greenville.

Auditions will be cold readings from the script and improvisation activities; no prior preparation is needed. Those auditioning will be required to stay for the entire audition time.

Please complete an online audition form prior to the audition date by clicking on the Auditions tab at DarkeCountyCivicTheater.org.

Rehearsals will typically take place Sundays from 3 to 7 p.m. and some Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Final Bow. The dinner theater performances will be April 21 and 22 at Montage Cafe in Greenville.

“Revenge at the Retirement Home,” written by DCCT’s own Christopher Chapa, is sure to be a bloody good time:

Welcome to Road Ends Retirement Community, an all-female retirement home. Tonight is their Spring Singles Mixer. This mixer brings together the ladies of Road Ends Retirement Community and the fellas from the Golden Gate Guys Home for Gentlemen. Just because the residents are elderly, it doesn’t mean they’re dead, right? (Yet.) All the guests are single and ready to mingle. There will be various festivities throughout the night for everyone to try and find their match for the rest of their lives—no matter how long or short that may be! It’s a new year with fresh starts and fresh granny panties (or tighty whities)! Do not miss your chance to mingle with our eligible elderly at this wonderful event. These grannies and grampies are on the prowl and ready to mix and mingle!

Visit DarkeCountyCivicTheater.org for more information.