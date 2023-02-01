Arcanum gymnastics competes well at the Elk Invitational

CENTERVILLE — All nine members of the Arcanum High School gymnastics team recently attended the Elk Invitational at Centerville High School where they competed against 15 other teams from the Dayton and Northern Cincinnati area. This is our third consecutive year having a team. Each competition requires four athletes scoring on each of the four events in order to constitute a team score. At the Elk Invite, Arcanum placed 10th out of 16 teams. Our top 30 finishers were:

Lydia Knepshield placed second on vault with a 9.10, 15th on bars, sixth on floor and a very respectable seventh in the All Around.

Taelen Unger placed 30th on bars and 17th on floor.

They are preparing for their next competition at the Win the Day Meet at Anderson High School on Feb 5.

The team consists of:

Arianne Garrision – a junior and third year varsity gymnast

Taelen Unger – a junior and third year varsity gymnast

Lydia Knepshield – first year junior

Kaitlynn Lipps – first year junior

Sophie Drew – first year freshman

Kenidie Hensely – first year freshman

Shyanna Cunningham – first year freshman

Alexis Swiger – first year freshman

Brooklyn Kreusch – first year freshman

Arcanum gymnastics began in 2013 with two members competing as Individuals. The team has grown to its current size over the years. They train together at Gem City Gymnastics in Tipp City with teams from Troy and Northmont and individuals from Miami East and Kenton Ridge. February brings a competition every weekend leading up to the state competition the first weekend of March. Arcanum had their first state competitor, Arianne Garrison on balance beam, last season. They are coached by Katy Boston and look forward to the end of a successful season.