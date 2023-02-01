Ansonia dance team finishes fifth at state competition

By Drew Terhall

WESTERVILLE — The Ansonia High School dance team competed at the OASSA State Dance Competition on Jan. 28 at Westerville North High School.

Ansonia punched their ticket to the state competition on Jan. 8 after competing in the Regional qualifier. The team competed in the Large Hip Hop category and took fifth at the state competition. There was nine teams in the category.

The team has competed in several different competitions since this past summer. Each competition has led them to reaching the state competition.

