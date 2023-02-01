Mississinawa Valley dance ends season on a high note

WESTERVILLE — The Missinawa Valley High School (MVHS) dance team qualified to compete at the state level on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The competition was tough among the 11 teams competing in the Small Hip Hop category at the 2023 OASSA State Dance Competition. The team finished ninth in the category. All the performances were top notch, and the energy of the dancers could be felt throughout the stands.

The MVHS Dance Team worked hard since July to be able to compete at this level. The team is made up of six young ladies; Shelby Fennig, Makenna Guillozet, Harley Hanes, Cali Johns, Allyson Waymire, and Taylee Woodbury. The team is coached by Daisy Brim, a 2019 graduate of Mississinawa Valley and former MVHS Dance Team member herself, along with Kelly Guillozet.

Throughout the season MVHS competed at the Miami County Fair, the Darke County Fair as an exhibition, Arcanum’s Spirt Fest, the Mississinawa Valley Cheer and Dance Competition, the Waynesville Spartan Spectacular and the OASSA Dance Regional Qualifiers with the ultimate goal of performing at the state level.

“It is a privilege to have had the opportunity to coach such a talented group of young ladies this year. Their love for the sport and dedication to excellence was evident as they delivered one of their best performances at this year’s state competition. We of course would have preferred a higher placing, as would any team, but we recognize the honor it was to even compete against such outstanding athletes,” Brim said.