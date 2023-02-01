Frech speaks to UC Lions Club

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Jan 24 in the Union City Community Room. The meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky consisted of creamed beef, mashed potatoes, and cookies.

The program for the evening was presented by Melinda Frech from the Community Blood Center. The Union City Lions Club sponsors six blood draw dates each year. Frech informed the club that in 2022 their blood draws registered 210 donors and collected 192 units of blood. Each pint of blood donated can impact three people so the club’s blood draws in 2022 impacted 576 people. Frech told the club that each unit of blood collected is tested for multiple things to keep the blood supply safe.

The UC Lion’s next scheduled blood draw is March 27. If you would like to be scheduled to donate blood you can visit https://www.givingblood.org.