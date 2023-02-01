Activities director honored at VRHC

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is honoring its activity director, Terra Denniston, for her work in creating a stimulating and engaging resident environment.

The recognition comes during National Activity Professionals Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. This theme for Activity Professionals Week – established by the National Association of Activity Professionals (NAAP).” It’s a national week-long celebration that honors the efforts of activity directors at healthcare facilities. These professionals enhance residents’ daily lives by providing opportunities to engage in recreational, intellectual, and creative activities.

Addressing the needs of the community’s senior population is what motivates Denniston every day. “I most enjoy coming to work and being able to make people smile. I get to do fun activities as a part of my job and you can’t beat that! Each and every one of my residents becomes like family.”

At Versailles, Denniston said three of the most popular resident activities include Bingo, Morning Mugs, where residents have coffee, hot chocolate or tea and enjoy a time of socializing with each other, and Balloon Racquetball.

Denniston became an activity director in 2022. “I chose a career in skilled nursing because working with the elderly population is my passion. I worked as a caregiver part time for 2.5 years and I found so much happiness in spending time with my residents that I wanted to expand that into a career. Becoming an activities director gave me that opportunity.”

Professionals like Denniston are key players in a facility’s care team, creating innovative programming that positively impacts the lives of residents, and identifying new ways to collaborate and support the community. Every day, she strives to support the mission, vision, and commitment to providing quality care and innovative services for which Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is known.

Research from the National Library of Medicine reports that social engagement promotes physical and mental health in older adults. Keeping her residents inspired, involved, and connected is how Denniston defines her mission.

“I am passionate about our activities program because it is good for our residents’ well-being as a whole. We provide a broad range of activities, special events, and outings, making sure to offer an abundance of opportunities for socialization. Our residents enjoy visits from local schoolchildren and love participating in area festivals” said Denniston.

To become an activities director, it takes patience and compassion. Professionals working with an aging population meet certain professional standards to become adept and finally certified. They are masters of multi-tasking – providing opportunities for residents to engage in stimulating activities that improve their quality of life while creating a sense of community.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care and a secure memory care unit. For further information, please contact Sheena Barrett, admissions director, at 937-668-5621 or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.