Henning to speak to DCRW Club

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Kenny Henning at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Henning is regional representative for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“We are so pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to receive an update on what is happening in the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office and to hear about future plans.” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC President.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The Club offers an optional dinner at 6 p.m., prior to the speaker’s program. The meal cost per person is $10 and requires reservations. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, Feb. 9 by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at: [email protected].

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].

Cutline [Henning.jpg]: Kenny Henning to be featured speaker for GOP Women.