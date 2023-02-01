Greenville Whirlpool makes record-breaking donation

GREENVILLE — Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations recently donated a record breaking amount of $423,654.34 to the Darke County United Way. The dollars that were donated included a dollar for dollar match from The Whirlpool Foundation. Greenville Operations collected donations that totaled $205,677.17 and the Foundation matched this at 100 percent. The Greenville facility also raised an additional $12,300.00 from a Walking Challenge that employees participated in : this challenge was hosted by Whirlpool Corporation earlier in 2022.

“I am very proud of the Greenville team for this amazing milestone, which pursues our company vision and initiative to support our community. Whirlpool Corporation is the largest employer in Darke County and the donation positively impacts our employees in the communities which they live in,” said Renato Esteves, plant lead for Whirlpool’s Greenville operations. “I appreciate the volunteers’ hard work, passion and creativity from our operations to support this achievement.”

“I am so proud of the amazing team who worked hard to organize and orchestrate this campaign. It takes a lot of work, manpower, time and planning but the impact on the Greenville community makes it all worth it! This donation is the most the Greenville facility has ever donated since partnering with the United Way,” said Kristian Garwood, 2022 United Way chair for Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations. “I am so proud of the entire workforce, whether they are shopping at a sale, bidding on a parking spot or donating weekly out of their check. Those dollars add up to do something truly magical for our community, and I feel lucky to be part of this team!”

“I can’t thank the Greenville Whirlpool Operations and The Whirlpool Foundation enough for their ongoing support to the Darke County United Way,” said Becca Cotterman, Darke County United Way executive director. “ They did an incredible job at raising a record breaking amount this year! It is an honor to be able to partner with Whirlpool and help support the 24 non-profit agencies that utilize these funds for direct services for residents in need.”