Officers receive gold rated books

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to Versailles FFA Officers for all three receiving gold rated officer books at the District 5 FFA Evaluation held on Jan. 27. Gold rated officers for Versailles FFA are Secretary Reagan Winner, Treasurer Levi Barga and Reporter Riley Kruckeberg.

All three officers completed very detailed officer books to meet the rubrics set forth by Ohio FFA. The Secretary books created by Reagan Winner contained all the minute agendas, committee and officer reports, thank you notes and chapter correspondence. The Reporter book created by Riley Kruckeberg contained all the articles sent to local newspapers, pictures and copies of the facebook and website pages. Levi Barga’s Treasurer Book contained all the chapter’s receipts, income, FFA membership and fruit sales information.

Congratulations to the officers and the chapter thanked them for their hard work in preparing these books for evaluation.