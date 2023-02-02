AJ Shaffer to be a Knight next fall

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior AJ Shaffer is continuing his football career at the next level. He signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Marian University.

Shaffer said he is looking forward to getting to Marian and getting right to work.

“It’s a really nice place, nice facilities, nice team, good coaches. It’s a great place to be. Looking forward to having fun there,” Shaffer said.

It might take some time before Shaffer sees some playing time. He said the coaches at Marian will have him at tight end his first year and go from there.

The first year will be all about developing and hitting the weight room. Shaffer said after the first year, he could move back to offensive tackle or stay at tight end. He did earn All-MVL First Team honor as a tackle last season and was All-MVL Second Team his junior year.

Greenville football head coach Bart Schmitz said Shaffer has the ability to play tackle at the next level as he continues to get stronger. During his time in the program, Shaffer worked hard to improve each year.

“He bought into what we were doing. He didn’t miss a workout. He turned into one of our best linemen and had a heck of a career here,” Schmitz said.

Shaffer has played multiple sports while at Greenville. In each sports, he has vital roles that don’t get a lot of recognition. Greenville High School Principal Stan Hughes said Shaffer is the ultimate team player on and off the field.

“AJ is a great team player. He’s a great kid, student and athlete,” Hughes said.

While at Marian, Shaffer plans to study in education.

