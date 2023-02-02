Brock Short to continue football career at Indiana Wesleyan

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s star senior running back Brock Short is heading to Indiana Wesleyan University to play football at the next level.

Short said Indiana Wesleyan was the place where he felt the most welcomed.

“It was the place that felt like home the most to me. It was a great environment, felt welcomed. It’s easy to talk to the people around there and felt like the best fit,” Short said.

Greenville football head coach Bart Schmitz said Short has been a great player for the program and has been very coachable. Short will do what is asked of him and do it at a high level.

“He bought into what we were doing. He stepped up and became a leader for us. He was extremely coachable,” Schmitz said. “We would sit down and watch film and you would show him a couple little things that he could improve his craft on.”

This past season alone, Short ran for 2,118 yards with 24 rushing touchdowns. He was named to the All-MVL First Team and was the MVL Offensive Player of the Year. Short also made the Division III Southwest District First Team and the Division III All-Ohio First Team Offense.

He holds the Greenville High School record for rushing yards in a season, rushing yards in a career with 3,745 and the career scoring record with 264 career points.

Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer said it’s always exciting to see kids move on to the next level and represent the Green Wave. Short will have the honor of doing that at Indiana Wesleyan.

Short said he will play running back for them. But, he has the skill set to be more than just a running back. He played some slot receiver for the Green Wave and played in the defensive secondary. Short had two interceptions this season.

Shaffer said Short is good with changing speeds and seeing the field well. His skill set can translate well to many positions on the field.

“I would anticipate he’ll go in early as a special teams guy, a punt returner or kick returner, and then develop into either a slot receiver or maybe they see him in the defensive secondary somewhere. Wesleyan got a jewel. He’s a good one for sure,” Shaffer said.

Short said he looks forward to developing as a player and person while at Indiana Wesleyan. It will be tough to crack the starting line up in the first year or two. He said the university does well with developing players and hopes to be a starter after his first two years.

While attending Indiana Wesleyan, Short will be studying sports management.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].