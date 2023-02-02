Seth Cook signs on to play football at Findlay

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Seth Cook is going to be an Oiler. Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and football career at Findlay University.

Cook said it was not an easy process, but ultimately decided that Findlay was the right choice.

“The recruiting process was pretty tough. I had a lot of college coaches text me and going on visits. This one came upon me and went up there for a visit. The campus, the coaches and everything was really nice,” Cook said.

Cook will look to boost the Oilers defense when he arrives. Last season, he led the WOAC in sacks with 12.5. He was named to the Southwest Division VI First Team and to the All-WOAC First Team as a defensive lineman.

Tri-Village football head coach Matt Hopkins said Cook is a great kid who will go and work his tail off at Findlay. He has a winner’s mentality that will help make practices more competitive.

“The great thing about him is that he’s going to go up there and be a great teammate and push those guys everyday. They’re going to become a better team just by him being up there,” Hopkins said.

Tri-Village boys basketball head coach Josh Sagester said he is an example of why they encourage their athletes to participate in multiple sports. Cook is a four year player in the basketball program.

Sagester said Cook is a great representation of the school district with his work ethic.

“Couldn’t be happier for him and his family. We know he will go and have an impact at Findlay on the football field and off because he’s a terrific young man,” Sagester said.

Cook said he expects to focus on getting stronger and developing his skills during his first year. Overall, he is going to give it his all while he’s at Findlay.

“It’s very exciting. I can’t wait to get out there and get another season in of football, hopefully another four years, and keep working hard and get everything accomplished that I wanted,” Cook said.

For his studies, Cook said he is leaning towards studying criminal justice.

