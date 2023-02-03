Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 19

VANDALISM: At 10:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Main Street for a report of criminal damaging. Upon arrival officers spoke with the complainant who informed Jessie Neal damaged her vehicle after an argument they had the day prior. All four tires were punctured with an unidentified handheld tool. Video footage from the building confirmed Neal was the suspect. Neal will be served his citation when he is located.

Jan. 24

DISORDERLY: At 9:30 a.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School were informed of a physical altercation that occurred between two students inside the building, the previous day during tenth period. The 15-year old male victim stated a 16-year old suspect approached him from behind and placed his arm around his head and neck, in a headlock. The suspect forced the victim towards a nearby swimming pool used for robotics and attempted to throw him into it. The teacher/witness confirmed the events stating the suspect had been picking on the victim for months. The suspect also admitted to the incident, but he also advised the incident began as a joke. After placing the victim in a chokehold, the suspect advised he got angry when the victim began to defend himself, so he began forcing the victim into the pool to show that he was bigger and stronger than he is. Officers checked the subject’s discipline incidents for the 2022-2023 school year and learned he had been disciplined by the high school on 13 separate occasions for harassment, disobedience, and disrespectful behavior. The suspect was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Jan. 25

WANTED PERSON: At 1:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Garst Ave. on a report of a subject with a warrant. Taylor Swartz had a felony warrant for a probation violation with the original charge of aggravated possession of a dangerous drug. She was arrested and transported to the jail with no bond.

Jan. 26

WANTED PERSON: At 12:40 a.m. officers observed Jodee Burns exiting a vehicle in the driveway of the 50 block of Winter Drive. She had a warrant for her arrest for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of Methamphetamine, with no bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

DOMESTIC: At 11:17 a.m. officers arrived at the 200 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a domestic violence in progress. Officers arrived to observe Matthew Cain and the victim in a verbal argument outside the residence. The victim stated they were having an argument over something that was said about Cain’s mother, and Cain put his arm around her neck and placed her in a chokehold, resulting in one of her earrings becoming dislodged and injuring her throat. When the victim had called the police department, she stated Cain had scratched his own neck saying if he was going to get into trouble then so was she. Cain advised officers he had gotten into an altercation with the victim over wanting her to gather her possessions and leave the apartment. Officers were advised by Cain to look at his neck, but he did not state the victim had assaulted him. Cain had had a prior conviction of domestic violence in 2010. Cain was arrested and transported to the jail with no bond.

