Versailles FFA competes in public speaking

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Versailles FFA participated in the Darke County Public Speaking Contest at Brookville High School. The Versailles FFA had five members participating in this public speaking contest.

Jacob Schoeff and Adam Rauh competed as eighth grade members in the Darke County Creed Speaking Contest. In this contest each member had to recite the FFA creed from memory and were asked questions at the end. Schoeff placed fourth and Rauh placed fifth and received a gold rating.

Sophomore Andrew Wuebker participated in the Beginning Prepared Division where he recited a prepared speech five to seven minutes from memory and answered questions about the speech. He placed first.

Sophomore Colin Batten participated in the Extemporaneous Division and placed second. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a speech that was four to six minutes long. The speech was delivered and questions were asked.

Junior Zoe Billenstein placed first in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, Billenstein prepared a six to eight minute speech, and answered questions about the topic. Zoe, Colin, and Andrew will now move on to compete at District in their division.