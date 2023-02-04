Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvcoate.com

Jan. 26

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rhoades Avenue at 1:33 a.m. in reference to a suspicious activity. The victim’s car alarm had been activated twice within a 15 minute period, and he requested officer’s assistance in checking on his vehicle. As officers approached, they saw the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner advised a Sentry safe containing $300 in US Currency, $75 in silver certificates, a pill bottle containing approximately 138 Oxycodone tablets, and an autographed Michael Jordan rookie basketball card, along with a black Matein backpack containing $30 in US Currency, medical records and an X Box Controller were stolen from the rear seat. There was another backpack in the backseat not stolen. The victim stated he had forgot he had left the safe in the vehicle when he was asked why a safe with oxycodone was left in there. Officer’s noted the victim indicated he wanted a copy of the police report in order to get his oxycodone prescription re-filled. Officers observed one set of footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the vehicle that were old and had been iced over. They did not observed any footprints on the other side leading to an open field. At this time there are no witnesses or suspects.

FORGERY: At 11:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a forgery complaint. It was advised a male came into the store and attempted to pay for items with three counterfeit $20 bills. He was wearing a red bandana and had a backpack. When he was advised the money was counterfeit, he told her he had just gotten them from his boss before leaving. Surveillance footage and the pictures will be added to evidence when they are received.

DRUGS: At 12:30 p.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School located a student in possession of drug paraphernalia. Two students were found in the bathroom smoking a vape. One of the students confessed, the tobacco vape was confiscated, and he was issued a three day in school suspension. The other male denied being in possession of any contraband initially. Juvenile probation responded to the school and did a search on the male who denied being in possession. They found a marijuana infused vape pen in his underwear. The male then admitted to the pen containing marijuana, and he was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was taken into custody by juvenile probation and transported to West Central. There will be no charges for the other juvenile.

Jan. 28

WANTED PERSON: At 5:22 p.m. officers recognized a Damon Gilbert at the 200 block of Wagner Avenue. Gilbert had an active felony warrant for a parole violation through the State of Ohio on an original charge of theft, no bond. He was arrested and searched when an unknown substance with the appearance of methamphetamine was located. Gilbert was transported to the jail and released to staff.

Jan. 29

WANTED PERSON: At 11:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Christopher Elliott was identified, and he had an active warrant on an original charge of aggravated possession of a controlled substance with no bond. When Elliott was advised of the warrant, he took off running before he tripped and fell to the ground. He was arrested and suspected narcotics were located on his person.

Feb. 1

DRUGS: At 8:58 a.m. officers arrived at the 100 block of West Main Street for a complaint of domestic violence in the lobby. The parties had been separated, and the male half had left the area in his vehicle. Kimberly Dotson advised officers the domestic dispute had happened in Bradford. She was advised the Darke County Sheriff’s office would be better suited for her case, as Bradford is out of the Greenville Police Department’s jurisdiction. Dotson had no visible forms of injury. An Adult Probation Officer advised he would like to speak with her before she left due to needing a drug test. Dotson admitted to having some old marijuana in her bag, and it was located along with a glass pipe, two grinders, and two 4 mg packets of buprenorphine and naloxone. Two crystallized rocks with white residue around them, appearing to be methamphetamine were also located. Dotson was arrested and taken to the jail on a probation violation, no bond.

To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].