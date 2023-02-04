Justin Finkbine to further his football career at Findlay

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Justin Finkbine will be an Oiler this upcoming fall. Finkbine signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Findlay.

Finkbine said after his discussions with the coaches at the university, he felt it was the best place for him.

“They had a really good offer, I liked the program and what the coaches talk about. The culture there seems really good,” Finkbine said.

Finkbine played wide receiver and safety for the Patriots last season. He will be playing safety while at Findlay. He was fourth in the WOAC in tackles with 146. He also had 12 tackles for loss and 10 receiving touchdowns on offense.

Tri-Village football head coach Matt Hopkins said after Finkbine did a workout at Findlay in January, the coaches were blown away by him.

Finkbine said while at the university, he expects to develop each year mentally and physically. To Hopkins, he expects Finkbine to be the team player that he is while competing for a role on the team.

“He’s going to do anything they ask him to do. If they want him to play scout team quarterback, he’s going to be more than happy to do that. He’s going to play every special team. He’ll even wash the jerseys for them if they ask. He’s that kind of kid,” Hopkins said.

Finkbine has also been a starter on the boys basketball team. Basketball head coach Josh Sagester said Finkbine is a warrior. He competes hard and has been a big part of the success the program has had in the last three years.

“He has a fire in his belly that not all kids have. He’s got motivation when he goes out and competes,” Sagester said.

Both Hopkins and Sagester said Findlay is getting a great student athlete on and off the field. Finkbine will be joining teammate Seth Cook at Findlay. While at the university, Finkbine plans to study criminal justice.

