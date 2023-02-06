Jetter turning 104

GREENVILLE — Esther Moore Jetter will be having her 104th birthday on Feb. 17. She has loved her years and always has been involved in many church, especially the Fort Recovery Church of the Nazarene, which is still her favorite, and mission activities.

She and her now-in-Heaven husband, George, have been blessed by 41 grandchildren including spouses and 38 great grandchildren and more to come.

Please send her a card or message. She is living at the Brethren Retirement Community, Rosewood 506, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.