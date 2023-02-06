Twenty One Barrels seeks non-profit partner, sponsors for 2023 Music in the Vines series

BRADFORD — Twenty One Barrels is excited to announce its Music in the Vines series, supporting a local non-profit, will be returning each Saturday in June through September 2023.

The local winery/cidery is currently seeking a partner non-profit beneficiary for 2023 Music in the Vines series. The partner organization must serve and support communities in Miami or Darke counties, be a registered 501(c)3, and have an engagement plan to support and spread the mission of the organization through the music series.

With 10 percent of profits donated to the chosen non-profit, this event series is a great opportunity for a non-profit organization to spread awareness about their mission while raising funds. Interested non-profits should submit an application on the Twenty One Barrels website by Feb. 17: www.21barrels.com/music-non-profit. The selected non-profit will be announced Feb. 28, 2023.

In addition, Twenty One Barrels is seeking sponsors for its Music in the Vines series. Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their brand to a diverse and engaged audience while supporting a good cause. Any interested sponsors may contact Twenty One Barrels at [email protected]

The 2022 Music In The Vines series held at Twenty One Barrels brought together music, food, and wine and hard cider lovers to help raise over $4,000 for local non-profits. The 2023 series is expected to be even bigger and better!