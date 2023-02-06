Dog training classes forming

GREENVILLE — Do you have a dog that needs training to become a pleasant member of your family? Greenville Area Dog Club can help. Their spring classes will be starting March 21 and last eight weeks ending on May 9. Registration opens Feb. 13 – March 13. Visit www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for more registration and class information.

GADC offers Puppy Classes for puppies as young as three-months-old. They also offer Senior Puppy classes for dogs six months to one-year-old (or have completed Puppy Class.) Their Beginner Classes welcomes dogs over one year of age (or have completed Senior Puppy Class.) After completing the beginner class, you can continue on to their Advanced or Rally Obedience classes. If you want something a bit more active for your dog, try their Agility program or Trick Dog classes. For those owners who are trying to get a Championship on their dog, Greenville Area Dog Club is excited to bring back Conformation class. They can help you train your dog to be a great pet or to enter the show/competition ring to show off your skills and teamwork.

They offer puppy classes on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Senior puppy classes are offered on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. Their beginner classes are offered on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Advanced Obedience class are offered on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while the Rally Obedience classes are offered on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. They also offer all levels of agility on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Trick dog classes are offered on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Conformation classes are offered on Friday evenings at 6 p.m.

Their well-rounded and experienced instructors have over 100 years combined training or showing dogs. The instructors have shown, placed or ranked at the national level in Rally, Obedience and Agility. Many of the instructors have competed in other venues as well as obtaining titles and/or national ranking in Farm Dog, Fast Cat, Scent Dog, Draft Work and Conformation.

Greenville Area Dog Club is located at 803 Martin Street next to Dairy King. Registration forms can be downloaded at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com or visit our Facebook page to find all types of information pertaining to your dog as well as all the fun stuff we do. Greenville Area Dog Club can help you and your dog.