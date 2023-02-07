February is for doers

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Parent University is coming to Arcanum-Butler Schools! You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity on Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Parent University will provide an opportunity for all parents od pre-school through Seniors the opportunity to learn about current topics that affect students of all ages. This event is free and connected with the Parent/Teacher Conferences. There will be local experts providing informational presentations on the following subjects for parents. Current Trends in Drugs, Caping and Social Media will be presented by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Ways to Provide Healthy Snack Options after school will be led by Susan Knapke and Jordan Stickley from Premier Health Solutions from 6 to 6 :30 p.m. The final event will be Helping your Child when Stress and Anxiety Occur by Victoria Martin, Therapist and Clinical Director at Recovery and Wellness.

The Franklin Monroe Athletic Boosters will hold their Monte Carlo Night and Dinner on March 18, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Romer’s Catering, 118 E. Main Street, Greenville. Tickets are $50/single, or $90 for two. Come enjoy all kinds of games including Black Jack, Texas Hold’em, Chuck Luck, along with a 50/50 drawing, DJ Entertainment, a cash bar and Showdown. Ticket includes dinner, gambling, and money and prizes. Please call 614-578-4750 or 937-564-8895 for tickets. They are looking for any type of donation to use as prizes at the end of the evening as well, if you have a group of friends wanting to go and want to all sit together at dinner, please ask about sponsoring a table!

You won’t want to miss out on a Fish Fry to be held at the Arcanum VFW Post 4161 this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 311 S. Albright Street. Serving will begin at 5 p.m. until sold out. If you’ve never had their fish before, you are in for a mouthwatering treat! Come for the fish and have some fellowship and fun!

Arcanum High School Winter Sports Seniors were honored at halftime of the boys’ varsity/JV game on Friday night, January 27th in the gymnasium. Seniors honored were Charlie Barry, Swimming, Grace Collins, Cheerleading, Kylee Freeman, Girls basketball, Garrett Garno, Boys basketball, Lani Hollinger, Swimming/Cheerleading, Nate Kessler, Boys basketball, Sarah Koehl, Cheerleading, Claire Lemons, Swimming, Eain Parks, Boys basketball, Ashton Paul, Swimming, Aiden Psczulkoski, Boys basketball, Jacob Rice, Swimming, Bryson Sharp, Boys basketball, Nick Sharritts, Boys basketball, Caden Thompson, Boys basketball, Kaitlyn Toy, Girls basketball, and Brooklyn Venrick, Cheerleading. Thank you all for the many hours of practice, the thrill you’ve given the community as your fans as you have participated in your sport. Years from now you will not remember the wins and losses from each season of play, but the people you took this journey with and the memories of a place you called home for just a little while. May you all excel in your futures and do great things! Thank you, seniors for sharing your talents with us the community of Arcanum, we are so proud of you!

Invitations for the 70th Annual Franklin-Monroe Alumni Banquet will be going to the printers soon! The Class of 1998 will be hosting the Banquet on April 1st and they will be honoring the Classes of 1948, 1973, 1998 and 2023! The FM Alumni database grows every year and it is difficult to keep it accurate and up-to-date. They are asking for your help! If you know of someone who has moved or passed away, please email [email protected].

You can also view more information on the Franklin Monroe website at http://www.franklin-monroe.k12.oh.us/high_school.html. You can also contact the FM Alumni Committee at PO Box 14, Pitsburg, Ohio, 45358.

Invitations for the 119th Arcanum Alumni Banquet will be printed and mailed out soon as well. The Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee will be hosting this years’ event on April 15th and will be honoring the Classes of 1948, 1973, 1998, and 2023 in the cafetorium. More information about the event and how to make reservations or a donation to the scholarship fund will be available later this month. If you have any questions or a recent address change, please consult the school website and visit the alumni tab https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/quick-links/alumni or email them at [email protected].

“If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers. February is for doers.” – Marc Parent

“Even though February was the shortest month of the year, sometimes it seemed like the longest.” – Nora Roberts