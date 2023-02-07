Henninger, Johnting honored

Students of the Month for January from Arcanum High School are Luke Henninger and Lily Johnting. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Henninger was selected because of the leadership he demonstrates each day in class. He consistently leads through example in each of his classes. Johnting was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in school each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.