Local Briefs

ESC plans meetings

GREENVILLE — The regular monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on the second Monday of every month, at 8:30 a.m. with the following exceptions. The February meeting will be held Feb. 20 and the June meeting will be held June 26. The meetings will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville.

DCP commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Feb. 15, at noon.

Village plans meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Service & Leisure – Thursday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m. and Thursday, March 2 5 p.m.

Finance & Audit – Monday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m.

Park & Rec – Thursday, March 2, 6 p.m.

Kindergarten screening and registration

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Catholic School will be holding its Kindergarten Screening on Friday, March 31. Call the school office at 937-548-2345 for questions or to reserve a spot for your child to be screened.

The school is also registering for the 2023-2024 school year for students in preschool through eighth grade. Call the office for information or to schedule a tour.