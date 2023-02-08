Chapter participates in WAA matching wreath campaign

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution thanks all the donors that participated in the recent Wreaths Across America matching wreath campaign event for Greenville Union Cemetery and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

It was a great wreath matching opportunity to help Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR reach the goal of placing a wreath at every Veteran’s grave at the Greenville Union Cemetery and St. Mary’s Cemetery for 2023.

Wreaths can still be ordered by contacting any Fort GreeneVille DAR member or by sending your order to Chris Nehring, 250 Winter Creek Court, Englewood, Ohio 45322. If you would like to order online, go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/150204/Overview/?relatedId=150197. Make sure you click on this link so the DAR chapter gets credit and the wreaths will go to the chapter’s sponsored cemeteries. Be sure to select the cemetery location in the drop down where the donation is to be directed to.

Wreaths are $17 each and checks should be made out to Wreaths Across America. If you would like to specify a wreath to a designated Veteran’s grave, also include that information with your order.

To kick off the new year, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home donated 131 wreaths for the soldiers section at the Greenville Union Cemetery. Numerous other businesses, organizations, and individuals also participated in the matching wreath campaign such as Park National Bank, Treaty City Industries, VFW Post 7262 & Auxiliary, American Legion Erk Cottrell Post 140 and Auxiliary and Darke County DAV.

If any questions, please contact any Fort GreeneVille DAR member, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar.