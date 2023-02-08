Grant Beasley is heading to Bluffton to run track and cross country

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Grant Beasley is going to run track and cross country at the next level. Beasley signed his National Letter of Intent to run at Bluffton University.

Beasley said he went on dozens of visits and Bluffton was the one place that truly made him feel welcomed.

“Bluffton just felt different, it felt more like home. I like the environment of the school itself and the community that’s around it,” Beasley said. “I met with the coach and he was very friendly and very persistent. I felt wanted there.”

Versailles cross country head coach Mark Pleiman said he expects Beasley to put in the work to contribute early.

“Grant is an absolute competitor. He’s always going to do as best as he can at any given moment. He has the heart of a lion as far as running goes. He puts in the miles and works hard all the time,” Pleiman said.

Beasley does believe he can make an impact right away at Bluffton. He said the program is young with a lot of their seniors graduating.

Right from the start, Beasley can see some action early in his college career.

“I’m hoping to go in there and push the pace and get our program better,” Beasley said.

While at Bluffton, Beasley is going to study history education. He said he plans on being a high school history teacher and coach after high school.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]