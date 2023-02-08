Greenville swim ends season with dual meet at Sidney

By Drew Terhall

SIDNEY — The Greenville High School swim team closed out their regular season with a dual meet at the Shelby County YMCA against Sidney and Botkins on Feb. 4. The Green Wave lost to both teams in the combined scores. The boys outscored Botkins, 115-108.

In the relay events, the girls 200 yard Medley Relay team finished second with a time of 2:35.6. The team consisted of freshman Ava Glass, freshman Sofia Chrisman, freshman Isabel Badell and sophomore Elle Cannon. The girls 200 yard Freestyle Relay team finished fifth. Cannon and Badell, along with junior Josie Madden and sophomore Abbi Sturgill, finished with a time of 2:13.43. A relay team of Sturgill, Glass, Madden and freshman Kiera Lecklider finished third in the 400 yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 5:25.83.

For the boys relay events, Greenville finished third in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:16.42. The team consisted of sophomore Cooper Hunt, freshman Andy Miller, senior Caden Lecklider and freshman Logan Kimmel. In the 200 yard freestyle relay, the team of freshman Sam Condon, sophomore Avery Yount, freshman Andy Miller and junior Trey Bryant finished fourth with a time of 2:15.89. Greenville finished first in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:25.59. The team was Kimmel, Hunt, Bryant and Lecklider.

For the girls individuals, Cannon placed third in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:50.47. Badell finished third in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:57.76. She also finished third in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:08.99. Glass finished third in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:23.63.

Sturgill placed first in the 100 yard JV freestyle with a time of 1:16.44.

For the boys individuals, Kimmel finished second in the 200 yard Freestyle with a time of 2:30.2. Lecklider finished second in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:28.76. He also finished second in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.21. Condon finished second in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:23.88. He also finished third in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:55.86. Hunt placed first in that event with a time of 6:29.36.

Greenville will now turn their attention to the sectional meet on Feb. 10 and 11 at Trotwood Madison High School.

