DAR now honors vets at three cemeteries

DARKE COUNTY — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the local coordinators and fundraising group for Wreaths Across America (WAA), is accepting wreath donations at Greenville Union Cemetery, historical Water Street Cemetery and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery for the Dec. 16, 2023 event.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter is honored to announce the chapter now coordinates two additional local cemeteries – historical Water Street Cemetery and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

The historical Water Street Cemetery will be honored with ceremonial wreaths for each branch of the military. Chapter member Virginia Kagey will be the coordinator for the local historical cemetery.

St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, located on State Route 121, will be honored with ceremonial wreaths for each branch of the military and approximately 155 wreaths to be placed on all the Veterans’ graves. To start off 2023, the cemetery’s first year participating in Wreaths Across America, a donor sponsored all the Veterans’ graves. DAR members Sherri Jones and Debbie Nisonger will be the coordinators for St. Mary’s.

Wreaths Across America is to raise awareness and support efforts to place a wreath at each veteran’s headstone at the designated local cemeteries on December 16 on National Wreaths Across America Day. The goal is to lay wreaths at the approximately 1,602 soldiers’ graves in the Greenville Union Cemetery and approximately 155 soldiers’ graves at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Wreaths can be purchased for $17 by contacting any Fort GreeneVille Chapter member or if you would like to order online, go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/150204/Overview/?relatedId=150197

Make sure you click on this link so the DAR chapter gets credit and the wreaths will go to the chapter’s sponsored cemeteries. Be sure to select the cemetery location in the drop down where the donation is to be directed to.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 3,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.