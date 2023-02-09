Dr. Wertz joins Edison State as provost

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is pleased to announce that Dr. Melissa A. Wertz has been appointed as Provost for the College. Dr. Wertz assumed the role in January 2023.

Most recently serving as a dean at Pittsburgh Technical College, Dr. Wertz has extensive experience in higher education in various positions. Early in her career, she worked as an adjunct faculty member at a community college. This experience inspired her to pursue a career in higher education, which has included positions as a faculty member, online learning consultant, instructional technology specialist, faculty developer, academic chair, and dean.

Under her leadership, Dr. Wertz helped launch 15 online programs at Pittsburgh Technical College, ranging from certificates to baccalaureate programs that created stackable credentialing options. She led multiple campus-wide initiatives related to instructional technology and teaching, including implementing learning management systems, virtual classroom tools, digital textbooks, online teacher training, and professional development initiatives.

“Dr. Wertz brings a wealth of experience with supporting faculty and promoting instructional excellence,” said Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “Her work as an innovator in the areas of online learning and program development will be particularly vital to Edison State’s future. We are so pleased to have her join our team.”

An avid learner, Dr. Wertz is constantly learning new things and sharing learning resources with others. She holds a Doctor of Education from Walden University. Her dissertation topic focused on the persistence to program completion for online students.

She has presented at local, state, and national conferences. As a member of a speaker series, she designed and delivered presentations for different college and university audiences to provide professional development opportunities for faculty and administrators. The common thread of all her experience is a focus on student and faculty success as a champion for lifelong learning, innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

“Edison State is a great fit for my skill set, experience, and passion for assisting students in meeting their goals,” said Dr. Wertz. “I always ask myself, ‘How will this benefit students?’ to ensure I’m focusing on the right thing. I was attracted to Edison State because I felt an energy for students, people, and making a difference that made me feel welcome and aligns with what I want to contribute to in my role. I’m looking forward to the future and all of the great things the College will do!”