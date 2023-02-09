Dubeansky selected as Lions Region Chair

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Lions Club President Jim Dubeansky was selected to be the Chairman of Region 3, Zone B for District 25-D of the Lions Club International. The District Governor and his wife (Eric and Deanna Schuman) awarded Dubeansky with the pin indicating his chairmanship at the Cabinet Meeting in Tipton, Ind. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Lions Clubs in Zone B are: Hamilton Township, Lynn, Saratoga, Selma, Union City, Union Township, and Winchester.

Dubeansky has been a Union City Lion since 2018 and has served as president and vice president, and has been active on the following committees: Fellowship Night, Pancake Day, State Line Heritage Days, 75th Anniversary program, Fly-In, Rodeo Food booth, and the Constitution and ByLaws.