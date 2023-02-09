Gateway Arts Council presents Jeff Allen

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is proud to present Jeff Allen on Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $29 for AAA members. Tickets are available at Gateway Arts Council, at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.

Allen’s rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages. A live comedy favorite, Jeff has appeared on Dry Bar Comedy, Netflix, Amazon, Huckabee, Pureflix, Showtime, Comedy Central, VH1, and more. He starred in the critically acclaimed film, Apostles of Comedy, the syndicated comedy series, Bananas, his one-hour comedy special, Happy Wife, Happy Life, and the Warner Bros. comedy film, Thou Shalt Laugh. At times both gut-wrenching and hilarious, Allen’s one-man show, The America I Grew Up In, offers a unique glimpse into his crazy world.

Besides performing at churches, corporate functions, fundraisers, theaters, and casinos, Jeff regularly appears on television, radio, and podcasts nationwide. Allen is the best at what he does – making people laugh as hard as humanly possible. His Happy Wife, Happy Life® message of a marriage gone wrong and redeemed has given laughter and encouragement to millions of people. Allen’s comedy drives home the humor in everyday family life and the joy derived from a healthy marriage.

This show is being sponsored in part by Emerson Climate Technologies, The Ohio Arts Council, First National Bank of New Bremen, Kettering Health, The Monarch Legacy Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Ron & Nita’s, Gibbs Farms, LLC, Ken & Mary Beth Monnier, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Community Insurance Group, The National Endowment for the Arts, NK Telco., Ruese Insurance, Tom & Pauline Francis, Sidney Body Carstar, Steve & Peggy Baker, The Community Grant of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Air Handling, and Gay Smith and Associates.

For information on this show or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.