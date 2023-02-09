February at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library has plenty to offer its patrons during February. It is always getting in a great selection of new books and movies to take home. The library has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for checkout to adults, and board games and STEM building kits for all patrons to borrow. Patrons can send and receive faxes, make copies, print out tax forms, and more. There are computers for in-library use, and the children’s computers have been updated recently with plenty of games and activities.

The Winter Reading Challenge is off to a great start, and runs through the end of March. Adults can come in to pick up log sheets to record books they read or listen to. Drawings for prizes are held at the end of each month, with a grand prize being awarded at the end of the program.

Story Time for children through preschool age has started back up, and meets each Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Come in to hear stories, sing songs, and make crafts. No registration is needed for this drop-in program.

There is an After School Group for children in grades K-4 that meets on Thursdays from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Each week is a new topic, and may include experiments, food science, crafts, games, and more. This is a drop-in program; no need to register.

The Library is also pleased to be able to offer help with parents or grandparents who would like to register a child with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This wonderful program provides free books to children up to 5 years old. Upon registering, each child gets a book in the mail each month. It is easy to register, and completely free.

The library also has some events already in the works for March, so make a note on your calendar. On Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a craft night for adults. This event will be limited in number, and patrons will be asked to register ahead of time. Check the library website for more details. On Monday, March 6, there will be a seed starting program “The Need for Seed” will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is a drop-in event. No registration needed.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484. It is also on Facebook and Twitter. The library website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.