GREENVILLE — OSU Extension Darke county is offering an evening New Fertilizer Certification class on Feb. 28, at the Anderson’s Ethanol Plant meeting room from 6-9 p.m.

This class will certify a producer to apply commercial fertilizer on their field for three years. One does not need this certificate if they do not need to apply to more than 50 acres or are applying fertilizer with only the planter. The class costs $30 and you will receive the Tri- State Fertilizer Guide and New Fertilizer Applicator book.

Register beforehand with Taylor Dill at [email protected] or call 937-569-5000.